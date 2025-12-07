SERDANG, Dec 7 — Housing developers are urged to consider reducing the number of parking spaces in new projects developed near public transport stations.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the proposal had been submitted to the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), noting that the current requirement of one or two parking bays per residential unit was among the factors contributing to higher property prices.

“For projects close to public transport stations such as the LRT or MRT, parking requirements could be lowered to encourage residents to use public transport,” he said at a press conference after officiating the new Multiplex Land Sdn Bhd office building and the pre-launch of Residensi Alamanda Heights here today.

He said several transit-oriented development (TOD) projects in Kuala Lumpur had been allowed to apply for relaxation of parking requirements from local authorities.

Responding to concerns that many households today own more than one vehicle, Loke clarified that the proposal applies only to new developments and is primarily aimed at young residents living near urban rail networks.

“If they live close to public transport stations, the need to own a car may be lower. This can also help reduce their living costs,” he said.

Loke added that the initiative is intended to support a long-term shift toward a lifestyle that depends more on public transportation. — Bernama