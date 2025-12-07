PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The People’s Welfare Insurance Scheme (SIKR) 3.0, launched today, offers enhanced coverage to protect low-income households, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the Finance Ministry had approved the scheme with an initial allocation of RM20 million, effective from Oct 1, 2025, to Sept 30, 2026.

“For SIKR 3.0, the sum insured has been increased to RM13,500 for natural death, RM26,500 for accidental death, and RM13,500 for permanent disability resulting from accidents,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku programme here today.

Anwar added that the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department will formalise the scheme through a memorandum of understanding with Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad.

SIKR is a complimentary syariah-compliant annual group term takaful plan sponsored by the government, providing protection for 300,000 heads of households from the hardcore poor and poor categories registered with the eKasih database.

The first SIKR was launched in 2022 with RM13.4 million in government-paid contributions, covering 268,887 household heads.

Under SIKR 2.0, coverage was RM10,500 for natural death, RM25,500 for accidental death and RM10,500 for permanent disability from accidents.

Separately, Anwar said the Sahabat Penggerak Madani national volunteer initiative was launched to promote the Malaysia Madani agenda and strengthen grassroots communication of government policies.

“As of December 2025, we have recruited 3,000 volunteers. Their responsibilities include conveying national narratives, serving as speakers, facilitators and trainers,” he said.

As an appreciation for the contributions, Anwar said volunteers will receive official ID cards, training through the Malaysian Nationhood Academy, benefits from strategic partners such as Mydin and Hotel Seri Malaysia, and certificates recognising their service.

The three-day Rancakkan Madani programme, which began on Friday, offers more than 300 touchpoint services, a career carnival, interactive exhibitions, family entertainment and special promotions for visitors.

It is a continuation of the One Year with the Madani Government and the Two Years of Madani Government programmes, which serve as the administration’s annual platform for reporting its achievements directly to the people. — Bernama