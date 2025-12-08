SHAH ALAM, Dec 8 — Eight cars were destroyed by fire after a car painting workshop caught fire in an incident in Sungai Sedu, Banting near here yesterday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said the fire, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike around 5pm, also resulted in a house next to the workshop catching fire.

The fire was noticed by the public before being reported to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the police, with the fire brigade arriving at the scene at approximately 5.20pm.

“The situation has been brought fully under control and no casualties have been reported. The fire was successfully extinguished around 7.20pm,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the JBPM is still conducting checks at the scene to ensure the situation is under control. — Bernama