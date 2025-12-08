KOTA KINABALU, Dec 8 — A female tourist from China died after she is believed to have fallen from the ninth floor of a hotel along Jalan Haji Saman yesterday.

The woman, in her 30s and from Beijing, was found unconscious after landing on a vehicle parked at the ground floor of the building.

She was said to be holidaying in Kota Kinabalu with her husband.

Kota Kinabalu Deputy Police Chief Superintendent Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said police received a call about the incident at around 7am, prompting officers to be dispatched to the scene.

He said initial checks confirmed that the victim had died, and further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fall.

“The body has been sent to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for further action.

“The case is currently classified as a sudden death report (SDR),” he said. — The Borneo Post