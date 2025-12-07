LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau have confirmed their relationship with a joint appearance on Perry’s Instagram, ending months of speculation about their romance.

Perry, 41, shared a series of photos from her Lifetimes Tour stop in Japan, including a selfie of the pair cuddled beneath autumn foliage. The caption read: “Tokyo times on tour and more.” Additional clips showed the couple dining on sushi, enjoying Japanese soufflé pancakes, and visiting an immersive art exhibit.

The public reveal came just two days after former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida posted a photo of himself and his wife having lunch with Trudeau and “his partner Katy Perry.”

Perry recently ended her long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter.

Trudeau, 53, announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The pair continue to co-parent their three children.

Rumors of Perry and Trudeau’s relationship began in July 2025, with insiders later describing Perry as “really into” the romance but keeping it low-key.

The Instagram post quickly went viral, drawing millions of likes and sparking global conversation. Fans dubbed the pairing “Firework diplomacy,” noting the unusual crossover between pop culture and politics.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented further, but the Instagram post signals a willingness to embrace public attention. With Perry continuing her tour across Asia and Trudeau maintaining a global presence, more sightings are expected in the months ahead.