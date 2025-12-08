KUCHING, Dec 8 — The Sarawak Premier’s Department’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) continues to play an important role in strengthening the state’s commitment to unity and inclusiveness, reaffirming the state’s long-standing belief that diversity is a key asset in social and economic development.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that Unifor is far more than just an administrative agency, as it represents the state government’s inclusivity policy, which forms one of the pillars of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“By supporting and coordinating matters related to non-Islamic religious groups, Unifor has helped cultivate an environment where interfaith harmony is not only preserved but actively nurtured.

“Sarawak has long been recognised as a model of peaceful coexistence, and this approach has made Sarawak a model of unity and harmony, attracting the attention of leaders from other states and the region who wish to learn from us,” he said in his speech at the Unifor Appreciation Dinner last night.

He said Unifor was established in 2017 under his department, with a clear mission to ensure that all non-Islamic faith communities, including Christians, Buddhists, Taoists, Hindus, Sikhs and Baha’is, receive the necessary assistance to have decent places of worship.

“Every year since its formation, we have set aside funds that are channelled through Unifor as grants to support the building and rebuilding of places of worship for other religions throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari also increased the allocation for Unifor by announcing an additional RM10 million for 2026, bringing the total allocation to RM120 million since its formation. — Bernama