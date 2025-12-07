GOMBAK, Dec 7 — A 22-year-old Malaysian domestic worker was allegedly punched in the face, stabbed with scissors, and burnt on her left arm with a heated knife by her employer in Rawang last week.

Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the woman’s hair was also cut during the incident, prompting her to flee the house and seek help from neighbours before she was rescued, Harian Metro reported today.

“The victim, who received assistance and treatment, subsequently informed the police about the incident,” he was quoted as saying.

Police received a report on the case at 8.38pm yesterday and are investigating it under Section 324 of the Penal Code and Sections 12/13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.