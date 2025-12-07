GUA MUSANG, Dec 7 — When the monsoon arrives and rubber trees stop producing latex, rubber tappers in Gua Musang reportedly turn to an unexpected source of income: gold panning.

They work in small groups at nearby streams using improvised tools — cooking pans and old vehicle floor mats — to sift through sand in search of tiny gold flakes, according to a report in Harian Metro.

Hasmah, one of the villagers, reportedly said they often work for up to eight hours a day.

“We divide ourselves into three or four groups, each with different tasks — collecting sand, sifting it, and then panning for gold using the pan,” she was quoted as saying.

She said their daily earnings of around RM50 help cover basic household needs, and many villagers welcome the government’s plan to issue licences so the work can be done legally.

Further inland, Orang Asli communities have also reportedly taken up gold panning, collecting fine grains over several weeks before selling them to buyers who travel directly to their settlements.

A villager named Alang said the flakes may be small and the prices lower than in town, but the convenience makes the work worthwhile for their communities.

Alang said he hopes the gold-panning licences to be issued will come with simple requirements.

The Kelantan state government recently approved standard operating procedures (SOP) for gold-panning licence applications, with the application window expected to open early 2026.

Once implemented, licences — costing RM100 per year, renewable annually — will allow residents to pan for gold on designated state-owned land between 8am and 6pm.

The gold rush has also attracted school students, including 13-year-old Ariff, who spends weekends and school holidays panning for fine grains to earn pocket money and ease his family’s expenses.

He said it can take up to three weeks to collect enough gold to sell, sometimes bringing in more than RM300.

“For me, this activity is enough to cover my school expenses without depending on my parents,” he was quoted as saying.

However, he added that his earnings depend on how often he can go to the river, and he avoids panning during the rainy season for fear of flash floods.