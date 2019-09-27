OnePlus finally reveals its smart TV in full (VIDEO)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announcing the OnePlus TV. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — After teasing the launch of its smart TV and revealing little bits of information about the device for weeks, OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus TV yesterday.

Back in August, OnePlus revealed its plans to launch a 55-inch QLED television — the OnePlus TV — and started spoon-feeding the world meager details about the device. This week, the company presented the TV in full along with most of the technical specifications.

The nearly bezel-less QLED display offers 4K resolution, supports Dolby Vision, and is enhanced by the Gamma Color Magic dedicated picture processor which company CEO Pete Lau has stated “brings you best-in-class image quality” thanks to its wide color gamut.

Eight speakers have been integrated into the streamlined model and, in terms of software, the television is powered by Android TV and, therefore, works with the Google Assistant and Alexa. The OnePlus Connect smartphone application brings even more features to users’ fingertips.

In addition to built-in Chromecast connectivity, the TV comes with a collection of connectivity options on the rear including four HDMI ports.

As of right now, the OnePlus TV will only be available in India: the Q1 version will cost INR 69,900 (about RM4,145), and the Q1 Pro version will cost INR 99,900 (about $1,400). Though OnePlus has demonstrated its interest in expanding the TV’s availability outside India, nothing has yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews