Amazon’s new Echo Glow nightlight is a ball of colour-changing light

Amazon introduces the Echo Glow, a multicolour lamp with Alexa connectivity. — Picture courtesy of Amazon via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 — Yesterday at Amazon’s autumn hardware event, the company presented a harvest of new and updated Echo devices; among the smart home displays and speakers, a smart little orb of light called the Echo Glow was announced, too, to keep kids and adults alike company in the dark of night.

Yesterday, Amazon hosted an event in Seattle where it announced a massive collection of new products from smart glasses to Alexa-equipped earbuds to an intelligent oven. As expected, the Echo lineup of smart home displays and speakers not only saw products within the lineup get updated, but the portfolio was also expanded.

The Echo Glow is a companion nightlight with Alexa support that is simply a colour-changing ball of light. Tapping the orb will prompt the colour to change, otherwise, owners can use their voice to ask the device to glow and flicker like a campfire or blink along with music.

Amazon’s new Echo Glow will be released on November 20 for US$29.99 (RM126) and can currently be pre-ordered in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews