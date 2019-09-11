Malaysian iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max pricing revealed, available 27 Sept

The new Apple iPhone 11 (left) and iPhone 11 Pro (right) are displayed during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino September 11, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are finally official and all three are coming to Malaysia much sooner than expected.

For the very first time, Apple is releasing the latest iPhone models in our local market just a week after first wave countries such as the US, the UK, Australia and Singapore.

Also revealed is the Malaysian pricing which is lower than last year’s model at the time of launch.

iPhone 11 availability

The iPhone 11 series will be officially available in Malaysia on the 27th September 2019.

Apple didn’t mention any pre-order dates on their website but we reckon you might be able to pre-order from our local telcos a week earlier which is on the 20th September 2019.

As a reference from last year, Malaysian telcos had begun accepting pre-orders on the 19th October 2018 and it went on sale from 26th October 2018.

iPhone 11 Malaysian pricing

Below is the official Malaysian pricing for the 3 new iPhone models:

iPhone 11

64GB — RM3,399

128GB — RM3,599

256GB — RM4,099



iPhone 11 Pro

64GB — RM4,899

256GB — RM5,599

512GB — RM6,499



iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB — RM5,299

256GB — RM5,999

512GB — RM6,899

For the iPhone 11, the device is available in 6 colours — Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT(RED). Meanwhile, the higher-spec iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max come with 4 options — Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey and Gold.

The iPhone 11 which is the successor to the iPhone XR comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max which replaces the current XS and XS Max can be configured with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. — SoyaCincau