Malaysian iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max pricing revealed, available 27 Sept

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are finally official and all three are coming to Malaysia much sooner than expected.
For the very first time, Apple is releasing the latest iPhone models in our local market just a week after first wave countries such as the US, the UK, Australia and Singapore.
Also revealed is the Malaysian pricing which is lower than last year’s model at the time of launch.
iPhone 11 availability
The iPhone 11 series will be officially available in Malaysia on the 27th September 2019.
Apple didn’t mention any pre-order dates on their website but we reckon you might be able to pre-order from our local telcos a week earlier which is on the 20th September 2019.
As a reference from last year, Malaysian telcos had begun accepting pre-orders on the 19th October 2018 and it went on sale from 26th October 2018.
iPhone 11 Malaysian pricing
Below is the official Malaysian pricing for the 3 new iPhone models:
iPhone 11
64GB — RM3,399
128GB — RM3,599
256GB — RM4,099
iPhone 11 Pro
64GB — RM4,899
256GB — RM5,599
512GB — RM6,499
iPhone 11 Pro Max
64GB — RM5,299
256GB — RM5,999
512GB — RM6,899
For the iPhone 11, the device is available in 6 colours — Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT(RED). Meanwhile, the higher-spec iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max come with 4 options — Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey and Gold.
The iPhone 11 which is the successor to the iPhone XR comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max which replaces the current XS and XS Max can be configured with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. — SoyaCincau