Celcom reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pricing and pre-order details

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10's pricing has been made available by Celcom. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event, Celcom has revealed its pre-order details which also includes the official pricing for the latest flagship duo. Similar to what was revealed earlier, the Galaxy Note 10 carries the same price tag as last year’s Galaxy Note 9.

Based on Celcom’s info, the Galaxy Note 10 series are priced as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB – RM3,699

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB – RM4,199

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB – RM4,799

If you’re interested, Celcom is accepting pre-orders starting from 8th August until the 18th August 2019. The device will be available for collection on the 22nd August 2019. One of their key highlights is their “Buy two Galaxy Note 10 at one price” but this is only applicable on the highest Platinum Plus Plan that costs RM188/month.

To see the Celcom promo plans, check them out here. — SoyaCincau