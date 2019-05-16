Asus ZenFone 6 kills the notch with unconventional camera design

The ZenFone 6 comes with a dual-camera setup which is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The Asus ZenFone 6 will be unveiled very soon and it appears to be a promising flagship smartphone. From the initial teasers, we know that the ZenFone 6 will feature an edge to edge display that’s free from notches and punch-holes. If you’re wondering where’s the front selfie camera, we finally have gotten an answer thanks to high resolution renders shared by reliable leakster, Roland Quandt.

The ZenFone 6 features an all-screen design while the back gets a 3D glass back appearance. Instead of adopting an in-display fingerprint sensor, Asus is still going for a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the imaging department, the ZenFone 6 comes with a dual-camera setup which is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Instead of having an additional pop-up selfie camera or a slider mechanism, the ZenFone 6 uses a flip mechanism that turns the rear cameras to the front. This is somewhat similar to the Honor 7i from 2015 but it houses two cameras that are positioned in the centre.

According to Sogi.com.tw, the flip camera module can be adjusted by the user to shoot at specific angles. This provides better versatility than the Galaxy A80‘s rotating + slider mechanism. It isn’t clear if this flip-out module is motorised or if it’s adjustable by hand.

As teased by Asus, the device will be running on the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 processor and it have a headphone jack along with a triple-card slot. As seen here, there’s an extra smart key positioned above the volume rocker.

The ZenFone 6 is also speculated to come with a huge 5,000mAh battery and it will support Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging via USB-C. This flagship smartphone will be launched in Valencia, Spain on 16th May 2019. — SoyaCincau