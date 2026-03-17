KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has sanctioned the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for fielding ineligible players during Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches, resulting in forfeits and a fine.

The AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee ruled that Malaysia’s matches against Nepal on March 25, 2025 and Vietnam on June 10, 2025 are forfeited, with both results recorded as 3–0 defeats.

In addition, FAM has been ordered to pay a fine of US$50,000, to be settled within 30 days of the decision.

The committee found Malaysia in breach of Article 56 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code and Article 22 of the Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 competition regulations, which govern player eligibility.

The ruling significantly impacts Malaysia’s qualification campaign, as the forfeited results alter the standings in the final round of qualifiers.