LONDON, Feb 14 — Tottenham are set to hire Igor Tudor as interim manager until the end of the season after Thomas Frank’s dismissal, according to reports yesterday.

Tudor is reported to have reached a verbal agreement with Tottenham, who are expected to finalise the deal imminently.

The 47-year-old was sacked by Juventus in October after an eight-match winless run left the Italian club struggling in eighth place in Serie A.

He has also had spells in charge of Lazio, Marseille, Verona, Hajduk Split, Galatasaray and Udinese.

At Juventus, Tudor inherited a team that sat outside the Champions League places late in the 2024-25 campaign, but he guided them to a fourth-place finish after losing just one of his first 11 games in charge.

When his appointment is confirmed, the former Croatia defender will be tasked with cleaning up the mess left by Frank, who was axed on Wednesday after a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle 24 hours earlier.

Tottenham are languishing just five points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Frank, hired from Brentford last year after Ange Postecoglou’s sacking, paid the price for a miserable run of two wins in 17 league games.

Tottenham’s players have been given time off until Monday due to the club being without a weekend match after their FA Cup exit in January.

Tudor is expected to be in place by the time they return to training.

Opting for a temporary boss follows the template used by Manchester United, who hired Michael Carrick until the end of the season after dismissing Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham had also been linked with former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and ex-Leipzig boss Marco Rose prior to reports of their agreement with Tudor.

Candidates for the permanent Tottenham job are likely to include their former manager Mauricio Pochettino after his United States commitments at the World Cup in June and July.

Tottenham’s next match is the north London derby at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal on February 22. — AFP