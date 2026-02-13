SEPANG, Feb 13 — Former Umno Bandar Tun Razak division secretary Datuk Abd Zarin Mohd Yasin pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to a charge of making and transmitting a false social media post last November.

Abd Zarin, 74, better known by his blog name Sang Kelembai, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

According to the charge, the blogger, using a Facebook account under the name Zaharin Mohd Yasin, was accused of knowingly creating and posting a communication that was false in nature.

The alleged offence occurred on November 9, around 4.42pm, and was viewed at approximately 9pm the same day at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tower 1 in Cyberjaya.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which is punishable with a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both, in addition to a daily fine of RM5,000 for each day the offence persists after conviction.

MCMC deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin proposed bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

However, Abd Zarin’s lawyer, Sureshmurti Ramani, requested a lower bail of RM7,000, citing that his client has no fixed income, supports two dependents, and suffers from chronic diabetes and high blood pressure.

After considering submissions from both sides, Judge Ahmad Fuad allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety and set the next case mention for April 1. — Bernama