SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given an assurance that investigations into allegations and related matters involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki will be conducted transparently and openly, without protecting any individual.

The prime minister said the Special Committee established to investigate the matter must be given the space to do its job thoroughly before any action is taken.

“For now, let it be studied first. We need to know the case first — whether it is serious, whether there is a basis — only then will we take action. Just because we feel victimised or pressured, we cannot use this opportunity to apply pressure. That cannot happen. Let it be properly examined first,” he said when met after performing Friday prayers with the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Polytechnic community here today.

He was responding to a question on whether Azam should be asked to go on leave from his position.

At the same time, Anwar advised MACC personnel to remain courageous and firm in carrying out their responsibility to combat corruption in the country.

He said any related issues should not disrupt the overall role of the MACC, as firm action against integrity offences would usually trigger reactions from those involved.

He added that support for the fight against corruption in the country remains low, whether in Parliament, outside Parliament, or among politicians and certain non-governmental organisations, even in high-profile cases.

As such, he stressed that the MACC must continue to carry out its duties bravely and firmly, without regard to external views, in order to save the country from the scourge of corruption.

Earlier, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that the government had set up a special committee to investigate all allegations and related matters involving Azam.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesman, said the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Anwar today.

Bloomberg had previously reported that Azam owned shares in a financial services company, based on corporate filings.

However, at a recent press conference, Azam stressed that his RM800,000 shareholding in the financial services company was acquired transparently and in accordance with procedures. — Bernama