ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 14 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) recorded a stylish 5-0 victory over Melaka FC in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup quarterfinals at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tonight.

The result puts the Southern Tigers in a strong position and one step closer to the semifinals ahead of the return leg against E. Elavarasan’s side, which is scheduled for February 25.

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute through a header by Ajdin Mujagic, who connected with a corner kick from Hector Hevel.

The Bosnian-born striker continued to be a thorn in the side of the opposition when he doubled the lead three minutes later, converting another set-piece from Hevel to make it 2-0.

Melaka FC tried to fight back and nearly narrowed the gap in the 11th minute, but Simen Alexander Lyngbo’s shot missed the goal.

Dino Kalesic’s long-range attempt in the 20th minute was easily controlled by JDT goalkeeper Christian Abad Amat while JDT’s lethal striker, Bergson da Silva, also had a chance to add to the score in the 40th minute, but his header was saved by Melaka FC goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Aiman Mohd Esa.

Entering the second half, Mujagic capped off a brilliant night by scoring his third personal goal in the 61st minute, securing a hat-trick.

Melaka FC’s frustrations grew as JDT widened the gap through Manuel Hidalgo, who added a goal in the 72nd minute following a neat pass from Mujagic.

Marcos Guilherme then showed great skill by dribbling past Muhammad Haziq Aiman to score the fifth goal three minutes later, ensuring absolute dominance for the home team.

The defending champions nearly scored a sixth through Teto Martin, but his attempt was disallowed after he was ruled offside.

The score remained 5-0 until the final whistle. — Bernama