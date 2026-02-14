KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) official Facebook account was hacked yesterday evening by individuals attempting to discredit party leaders, information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said today.

Tun Faisal said the party had identified the individual involved, whom he claimed was linked to a former Bersatu leader dismissed yesterday.

He said the hackers removed several original administrators of the account before uploading content that did not represent the party’s official stance.

“Bersatu views this incident seriously because it involves intrusion into digital access and misuse of the party’s official communication channel that could create confusion among party members and the public,” he posted on Facebook.

He said the party had sought Meta’s assistance to restore access to the page and lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further investigation.

Yesterday, a picture of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin bearing the words “Undur Muhyiddin” (“Step Down Muhyiddin”) appeared on the party’s Facebook page, shortly after the party expelled former deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and 16 other leaders aligned with him.

A separate post reading “Masanya sudah tiba” (“The time has come”) was also uploaded.