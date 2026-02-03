KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Newly hired national coach Yeoh Kay Bin has stressed that efforts to rebuild the country’s men’s singles squad must start immediately to close the gap with players from badminton powerhouse nations.

The national men’s junior singles coach said failing to begin development early would widen the performance gap and have long-term effects on talent continuity at the senior level.

“It is certainly challenging, but we have to start now. If we keep delaying, we will continue to fall behind. Results may not come immediately, but the future depends on what we do today.

“We cannot expect results in just one or two years. This is a process that builds foundations. If the fundamentals are not right from the start, it will be difficult to ensure a smooth transition to the senior level later,” he said when met at the Academy Badminton Malaysia here today.

This approach requires a long-term perspective and the development of comprehensive foundations covering the technical, physical and mental skills of junior players, said Kay Bin, who previously coached Lee Zii Jia.

“Right now, my focus is to assess the players, understand their character, and see how they think about badminton. Some are already strong, while others still need a lot of work,” he said.

Kay Bin is one of three new coaches brought in by the Badminton Association of Malaysia as part of a recent coaching restructure.

Having started his duties yesterday, Kay Bin said his initial priority is assessment before any long-term planning is implemented for the national junior squad.

Kay Bin, who has experience handling coaching development programmes with clubs in Malaysia and abroad, including China, is now guiding 18 players aged 15 to 18 alongside two other coaches, Alvin Chew and Goh Giap Chin. — Bernama