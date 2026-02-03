KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has filed to be acquitted and discharged from all 47 charges of embezzlement, corruption and money laundering linked to Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

According to Berita Harian, the application was submitted to the High Court on January 28, naming the Public Prosecutor as respondent, following the Attorney General’s decision on January 8 to take no further action (NFA) on the 47 charges.

Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, said the move comes after more than two years in which his client was released without being freed (DNAA) by the High Court.

“It's unfair for someone to have charges hanging over their head all this time. He needs to seek the truth,” Hisyam told reporters after proceedings at the High Court today.

The application, which included a certificate for urgent hearing, was served to the Attorney General’s Chambers on January 30.

High Court judge Nurulhuda Nur’Ain Mohamad Nor has fixed February 24 for the hearing.

On September 4, 2024, trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed Ahmad Zahid to be released without being freed (DNAA) on the 47 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust, giving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission time to continue its investigations.

The judge had earlier found that the prosecution had presented a prima facie case on all counts, with Ahmad Zahid and several defence witnesses testifying during the Attorney General’s Chambers’ application for the DNAA.