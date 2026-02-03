KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A social media influencer was charged in two Sessions Courts today with raping and sexually assaulting two teenage girls last month.

Muhammad Iman Hazriq Azizan, 23, pleaded not guilty after the two charges against him were read out before Judges Tasnim Abu Bakar and Mohd Kafli Che Ali.

He was charged before Tasnim with raping a 15-year-old girl in a condominium room in Wangsa Maju between 1pm and 8pm on January 22.

The charge was framed under Section 375(g) of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 376(1) of the same code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Before Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali, the accused was charged with committing physical sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl for sexual purposes at the same location, date, and time.

The charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias offered bail of RM15,000 for each charge, with conditions that the accused surrender his passport, report monthly to the nearest police station, and refrain from harassing the victims, their family, or prosecution witnesses until the conclusion of the case.

Counsel Mohamad Akmal Mohd Taufik, representing Muhammad Iman Hazriq, requested that bail be reduced on the grounds that his client is supporting his parents and two school-going siblings.

“My client works as a salesperson at a shoe store, earning RM2,000 a month. He has also cooperated fully with the police during the investigation and is not a flight risk,” he said.

Tasnim and Mohd Kafli granted the accused bail of RM10,000 each with one surety, along with the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

Both cases were fixed for mention on March 4 and April 2. — Bernama