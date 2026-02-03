KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A 28-year-old man suspected of killing his mother, a 52-year-old bank operations executive, was arrested by police last night while travelling on a bus to Selangor.

The victim, Zahrullail Basir, was found dead at her home in Taman Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Tanjung Bendahara, with three stab wounds on her body, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

Kota Setar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Syed Basri Syed Ali, said the suspect was detained at 8.34pm by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kedah police contingent headquarters, in collaboration with the Kota Setar district police investigation team.

He added that the arrest came less than 24 hours after the incident, at Kilometer 441.5 southbound on the North-South Expressway.

“The suspect was held to assist in the investigation of the murder of a 52-year-old woman in a residential area of the city yesterday,” Syed Basri said.

Checks revealed the suspect had a previous criminal record, while a preliminary urine test returned negative, he added.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to the Alor Setar Magistrate’s Court and remanded for seven days from today until February 9.

The remand order, issued by Magistrate Nur Shifa Mohd Hamzah, is under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“If convicted, the offence carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years with whipping,” Syed Basri said.

He urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could hinder the investigation, warning that action may be taken against those sharing false or inaccurate details under relevant laws.