PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — The study on the proposal to hold an election for the Kuala Lumpur mayor post is being conducted by a reputable university, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

According to her, the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) has been carrying out the study since last December, following the tabling of a private member’s bill by MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

“There is no need to worry; this study is being conducted by IIUM, a reputable university.

“This study is not carried out by DAP members; it is IIUM,and I am confident in the quality of their research,” she told a press conference following the signing of a Note of Collaboration between the Federal Territories Department and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission here today.

Hannah said that once the study is completed, the Cabinet will review the findings before deciding on its suitability for implementation.

“We will prepare a paper to inform the Cabinet whether the Federal Territories Department wishes to amend the (relevant) act,” she said. — Bernama