KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Residents in parts of Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya have reported irregular domestic and garden waste collection following the renewal of contracts by KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM) with local authorities.

Eileen Thong, a resident from SS20, Petaling Jaya, said collection had been inconsistent since November last year.

“We have highlighted our grievances to MBPJ zone 9 councillor Yip Sean Li, who said she is monitoring the situation,” according to a report published in The Star today.

Thayakugan Rajendram from Section 22, Petaling Jaya, noted the problem predated the new contract.

“Sometimes, rubbish would be left uncollected for one day. Garden waste, which is stipulated to be collected every Wednesday, is also sometimes left unattended.”

Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) signed a new seven-year contract with KDEBWM from November 1, 2025, to October 31, 2032, worth RM67.9mil per year.

Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) renewed its contract on December 18, 2025, for seven years at RM82.9 million annually.

KDEBWM managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir said several factors contributed to the delays, including unfamiliarity with routes among new contractors, frequent lorry breakdowns, and poor road conditions at sanitary landfills.

“Waste management is a 365-day business. Every lorry goes in and out from households to landfills every day without a break. We invest in new lorries every time our contracts are renewed,” he said.

Ramli also cited a shortage of drivers and delayed permits for new lorries.

“We currently have 1,500 lorries, so we need 1,500 drivers. However, we don’t have enough budget to hire back-up drivers. Hence, when even one driver falls sick, rubbish collection will be disrupted.”

Residents said the delays affected hygiene and the appearance of their neighbourhoods.

Mike Chong from Puchong Hartamas 1 said, “While we were promised collection on alternate days, sometimes we are seeing delays where rubbish is left uncollected for more than four days. This backlog not only creates an eyesore, but also raises hygiene concerns.”

Natalie Chan from USJ3 added that lorries were not coming as regularly as before, while some suggested relaxing rules to allow foreign drivers to help address labour shortages.