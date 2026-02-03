KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The executive powers of the Kuala Lumpur Mayor could be limited for the first time, as part of efforts to improve the governance of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

In addition, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for managing Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar sites could be tightened to enhance transparency and integrity.

These are among the 20 improvement proposals that have been presented by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, Bulletin TV3 reported.

According to the news report, other key proposals include the establishment of specific Limits of Authority (LOA) for the positions of mayor, department heads, and the top management committee.

The LOA sets the maximum amount of allocations that can be approved at each level, with the aim of improving transparency and governance efficiency.

MACC Deputy Chief (Prevention), Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, told the news outlet that the commission is also focusing on issues related to the management and allocation of Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar sites to curb corruption.

As such, it is recommending that SOPs for festive bazaars will be tightened to cover aspects such as compound rates and licence cancellation procedures.

The MACC believes the strategic collaboration will serve as a key platform to ensure a more transparent and integrity-driven city administration, in line with aspirations to strengthen public service delivery systems.

Azmi said the MACC views the commitment and determination of Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh to clean up the city, together with agencies under her ministry, as very positive and timely.

“The MACC commends the proactive steps taken by the Ministry of Federal Territories, the Federal Territories Department, and DBKL in signing a Memorandum of Cooperation with the MACC.

“This initiative demonstrates their dedication to strengthening governance and raising levels of integrity and accountability in the future,” he told Buletin TV3.

The proposals to limit the mayor’s executive powers and implement specific SOPs for festive bazaars will be realised through the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the MACC and the Federal Territories Department tomorrow.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Yeoh and MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.