KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A lorry driver was injured on his left arm after being attacked by two unknown individuals in Taman Sri Murni, Batu Caves, last Friday (Jan 30).

Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the incident occurred at about 11 pm near Block 58 of the Taman Sri Murni flats when two men riding a motorcycle allegedly approached the 28-year-old victim and slashed his left arm several times with a machete before fleeing the scene.

According to him, initial investigations revealed that the victim did not know the suspects and had no prior disputes with anyone.

“The victim stated that the suspects suddenly approached him and immediately attacked without provocation. He also claimed he had never been hostile toward anyone and did not suspect any individual,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Sukarno added that a witness, the victim’s girlfriend, who was with him at the time, said the incident happened very quickly, and she was unable to identify the suspects as they were wearing helmets.

She also confirmed that the victim did not owe anyone money.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Selayang Hospital. The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code. — Bernama