GEORGE TOWN, Feb 3 — In a unique convergence of festive seasons, Penang hotels are preparing for a busy Chinese New Year holiday period even as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins, with industry players expecting a surge in travel from non-Muslim domestic and international tourists.

Chinese New Year falls on February 17 this year, with the month-long Ramadan fasting period expected to begin on February 18 or 19.

Malaysian Association of Hoteliers (MAH) Penang chairman Datuk Tony Goh said that while domestic tourism typically drops during Ramadan, he anticipates high occupancy for the first four days of Chinese New Year as non-Muslims and ethnic Chinese travel for the long break.

“Based on current reservations, we have about 60 per cent occupancy, but we expect this to go up as Chinese New Year draws nearer,” he told Malay Mail, saying that domestic tourists tend to make last-minute bookings,

Goh said that after the initial festive rush, occupancy rates are expected to drop to around 40 per cent for the remainder of the fasting month.

However, he noted that international tourists, supported by an increasing number of direct flights to Penang, will help to bolster bookings during this period.

He added that while room bookings may dip, the food & beverage (F&B) departments in hotels will be busy with buka puasa specials and buffets throughout Ramadan.

“After Hari Raya, it will be back to business as everyone will be back at work, so we will be having more meetings, conventions and medical tourism will pick up again,” he said.