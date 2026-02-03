PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to immediately cancel the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence of a Grab driver implicated in a sexual harassment incident involving a passenger in Johor Bahru.

In a Facebook post, Loke said the revocation would bar the driver from operating on any e-hailing platform.

He added that the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) would summon all e-hailing operators, including Grab, to present plans to strengthen passenger safety.

“The ministry will not tolerate any behaviour that threatens passenger safety and is ready to support the victim in ensuring police action is taken against the perpetrator,” Loke said.

Earlier, Grab Malaysia issued an apology following the incident, which came to light after a video circulated online showed a driver allegedly reaching back to touch a passenger inside a vehicle.

In a statement on Instagram, the company said it was “deeply sorry” and acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, adding that it was actively contacting the affected passenger to investigate and provide support.

“This should never have happened,” Grab said, stressing that it treats such incidents seriously and will take action in line with its policies. Johor Bahru Selatan police confirmed they are investigating the case.