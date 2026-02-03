SEREMBAN, Feb 3 — The Negeri Sembilan State Health Department (JKNNS) is investigating claims circulating on social media that a local restaurant in Seremban was washing leftover food, including tofu, chicken, and lamb, to resell to customers.

JKNNS director Dr Zuraida Mohamed said the department had only just received information on the allegation and had instructed relevant officers to investigate, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“A report was brought to my attention, and I have asked the officers concerned to look into the matter,” she said.

The allegations surfaced today through a Facebook video in which the user claimed a restaurant worker near a shopping mall was washing leftover dishes such as chicken, meat, and tofu, before separating them into trays for reuse the following day.

The post stated that the incident occurred around 12.18am at the back of the premises.

The user described the act as unethical and potentially hazardous to public health and urged authorities to take strict action.