KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — All online ticketing agents will have to use the QR code system for their interstate bus tickets starting this month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today, a move he said is aimed at easing congestions during peak festive periods.

The announcement comes as bus operators prepare for the Lunar New Year and Aidilfitri celebrations later this month and late March, two of the country’s biggest religious and cultural celebrations.

“Starting February all OTA must use the QR code, so all tickets bought starting this month should have the QR code so you don’t need to change tickets again when you arrive at the terminal,” Loke told reporters after a routine inspection of the Bandar Tasik Selatan bus terminal here.

