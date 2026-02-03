KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A fire broke out in a forested area estimated to cover 0.8 hectares on the summit of a hill near an apartment complex in Taman Tun Abdul Razak here last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Officer Hamdan Hamzah said his department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.47pm.

He said four personnel and a fire engine from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to the scene.

“The fire involved a forested area at the hilltop and personnel are on standby at the location as there is no access route to the fire site,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hamdan said the situation is currently under control and the fire has not spread to nearby areas. — Bernama