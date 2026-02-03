KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Women’s doubles pair Teoh Mei Xing and Go Pei Kee have been split in order to allow them to guide younger partners while continuing to develop their own game, said national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

Rexy said the experience possessed by Mei Xing and Pei Kee must be fully utilised to lift the performance of younger athletes, particularly in the adaptation process at the international level.

According to Rexy, pairing them with younger players who are fresher and under less pressure could also provide room for the long-term development of Mei Xing and Pei Kee.

“By being paired with younger partners, they can use their experience to help elevate the game of their juniors. That becomes part of their KPI.

“Over the next few months and tournaments, we will also look at their development,” he told reporters after a national squad training session at the Academy Badminton Malaysia here today.

He said the approach was agreed upon following discussions with the coaching staff, including women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak.

Mei Xing was forced to change partners after Pei Kee decided to split with her.

Mei Xing will form a temporary partnership with teenage player Tan Zhing Hui in two tournaments in Singapore — the Singapore International Challenge (Feb 24-March 1) and the Singapore International Series (March 3-8) — while Pei Kee will be paired with Cheng Su Hui.

Mei Xing and Pei Kee began their partnership in June 2024 and rose to world No.18, with their only title coming at the 2024 Malaysia Super 100. — Bernama