KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Grab Malaysia has apologised following allegations that a female passenger was sexually harassed by an e-hailing driver in Johor.

In a comment posted on Instagram, the company said it was “deeply sorry” over the incident and acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.

Grab said it was aware of the report and was actively reaching out to the affected passenger to investigate the case and provide appropriate support.

“This should never have happened,” the company said, adding that it takes such incidents seriously and will take action in line with its policies.

The apology came after a video circulated on social media showing a driver allegedly reaching back to touch a passenger inside a vehicle.

The passenger is seen pushing his hand away, while the driver is also heard speaking in Mandarin and making inappropriate remarks.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said police are working to identify the driver, adding that no police report has been lodged so far.