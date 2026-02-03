KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A journey by two brothers turned tragic when one of them was killed after the motorcycle they were riding hit a drain under construction along Jalan Bunga Tanjung here last night.

In the incident at about 10.10pm, the victim, a Form Two student, was riding on a motorcycle with his 17-year-old brother on their way to a friend’s house in Kuala Ina.

Tampin district police chief Superintendent Amiruddien Sariman said the motorcycle was believed to have gone out of control before skidding off the road, causing the victim to be thrown into a 10-metre-deep drain, Buletin TV3 reported.

“The road accident on Jalan Bunga Tanjung involved a Yamaha Y100 motorcycle ridden by a 17-year-old male with his younger brother, a 14-year-old boy, as the pillion rider.

“Initial investigations found that both were travelling from Tampin town towards Kuala Ina after having dinner,” he said in a statement today.

He said that upon reaching the location, the rider was believed to have lost control while negotiating a bend, before crashing into a drain under construction on the left shoulder of the road.

“The impact caused the pillion rider to be thrown into the drain. The victim was retrieved with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said.

Amiruddien said the rider suffered minor injuries, while the pillion rider was pronounced dead at about 11.30 pm while receiving treatment at Tampin Hospital.

“Members of the public who have information related to this accident are urged to come forward at the Tampin District Traffic Police Station or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Sritharan, at 06-4412502 to assist with investigations.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and investigations are ongoing,” he said.