BANGKOK, Dec 10 — The presence of his mother, Chin Li, at the venue proved to be the emotional spark Malaysian taekwondo athlete Chin Ken Haw needed to deliver the country’s first medal at the SEA Games Thailand 2025, here, today.

The 21-year-old delivered bronze in the men’s individual freestyle poomsae with 7.740 points at the Fashion Island Shopping Mall.

Justin Kobe Macario from the Philippines won gold with 8.200 points while home athlete Atchariya Koedkaw earned silver with 8.100 points.

Ken Haw said his mother, who flew in from Malaysia to watch him compete here, has been a constant source of support throughout his taekwondo journey since he was eight years old and played a key role in lifting his performance.

“My mother’s support is definitely one of the factors for me to achieve this first medal for Malaysia. She has always supported me throughout my taekwondo career, from childhood until now.

“She’s constantly by my side, pushing me forward, making sure I attend training and have all the resources I need for competitions,” he told Bernama.

Despite missing out on gold, the Selangor-born was still satisfied with his performance in his second SEA Games appeareance, describing it as the best he could have delivered after a challenging year filled with ups and downs.

He said this was also his first appearance in the event at the SEA Games, having previously won silver in the men’s individual recognised poomsae at the last edition in Cambodia.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9-20 across two provinces - Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama