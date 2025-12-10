KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Electric Train Service (ETS) connecting Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru is slated to debut next week, delivering a major boost for rail connectivity and tourism in Malaysia’s southern region.

Previously, ETS trains primarily served only the central and northern region and the furthest it went south was only up to Gemas in Negri Sembilan.

This year, however, national rail operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) extended the southern ETS stretch to Segamat, starting March 15 and subsequently launched the southern-bound ETS3 line on August 30, connecting KL to Kluang.

With speeds up to 140km/h, the ETS3 could reach from Kuala Lumpur to Kluang in around three and a half hours, covering nine stops in between.

These stops include Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Batang Melaka, Gemas, Segamat, Labis, Bekok and Paloh.

The ETS3 line clocked over 10,000 passengers within the first month of operation, prompting KTMB to introduce two additional weekend trains from Fridays to Sundays — with 315 seats per train — since October 10.

Building on that demand, the upcoming Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru (KL-JB) route extends the train service from Kluang right up to the southern tip of the peninsula.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, will officially launch the KL-JB route on December 11 and operations will formally commence the next day.

While KTMB currently operates diesel-powered trains from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru that take about seven hours, the ETS3 is expected to halve the travel time to approximately three and a half to four and a half hours.

ETS3 carriages are also equipped with USB charging ports, toilets and a cafeteria, offering commuters a hassle-free trip without having to endure traffic holdups, especially during festive and holiday seasons.

So far, KTMB has not released ticket prices but for reference, the ETS3 fare from KL Sentral to Kluang starts at RM80 for a one-way trip, with costs varying by train class.

Can you use the KL-JB route to travel north?

Currently, there are no direct ETS trains connecting the northern and southern regions.

Commuters travelling from JB will have to transit at KL Sentral to connect to northbound trains to destinations such as Ipoh (Perak), Butterworth (Penang) and Padang Besar (Perlis).

While plans to connect the ETS3 line to northern destinations will follow in later stages, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said longer-distance ETS rides will be limited to only one northbound trip and one southbound trip each day.

Once fully operational, KTMB will offer 12 ETS trips daily, comprising eight trips on the KL-JB route, two on the Johor Bahru-Padang Besar route and two on the Johor Bahru-Butterworth route.

How about entering Singapore?

The opening of the KL-JB route has also sparked excitement across the Causeway, since it will benefit Malaysians and Singaporeans crossing the border especially once the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) enters operation.

The four-kilometre RTS project, linking Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore, is slated for completion in December 2026 and will commence operations in early 2027.

With a total of eight train sets, each consisting of four coaches, the RTS Link will gradually replace the current Tebrau Shuttle service ferrying commuters between Singapore and Malaysia.

Speaking to CNA in November, KTMB acting CEO Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said commuters can seamlessly switch between ETS and RTS services which would be linked via sheltered walkways, escalators and lifts.

So, for those wanting to escape the gridlocks on Causeway, the southern ETS stretch will soon be your best bet.

ETS tickets can be purchased online via https://online.ktmb.com.my/.