KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The family members of three individuals shot dead by police on November 24 in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, came to Bukit Aman today to have their statements recorded.

They were seen entering the Bukit Aman police headquarters at 10.45 this morning.

The family’s lawyer, Rajesh Nagarajan, said one of the family members brought the mobile phone used to record an audio clip of the incident to hand over to the special investigation team that has been established.

On November 24, three men aged between 24 and 29 were shot dead after one of them allegedly slashed a police officer with a parang at an oil palm plantation in Durian Tunggal.

It was reported that a corporal, in his early 30s, suffered serious injuries to his left arm.

The suspected members of the Durian Tunggal Gang were allegedly on their way to rob a premises and had been active in crime since 2024.

However, on December 3, the family members of the three suspects refuted claims that they had acted violently by attacking the police.

Subsequently, on December 4, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar said a special team had been formed to investigate the claims made by the family members of the three male suspects. — Bernama