KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Police are actively tracking down an individual who shot a female tourist from China with a catapult in an incident at Jalan Kota Kinabalu Lama 2, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah near the Public Bank building, on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said they received a report on the incident at about 7pm involving the 31-year-old tourist, according to a report published in Berita Harian.

He said investigations found that the victim had been walking with her husband when she was suddenly struck by an object believed to have been shot from a moving vehicle.

“As a result of the incident, the victim suffered bruising on her body before lodging a police report.

“The case is being investigated under Section 337 of the Penal Code for an act that endangers the safety of others,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said police are seeking the cooperation of anyone who was at the scene at the time to come forward to assist in the investigation.

He also urged any vehicle owners with dashcam footage who travelled along Jalan Kota Kinabalu Lama 2 or Jalan Pantai between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on the day of the incident to provide the recordings to police.

“Any information can be channelled directly to the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Damian Frederick, at 017-6561513, or the Kota Kinabalu IPD Operations Room at 088-310208,” he said.