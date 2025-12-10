KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — In a direct response to public backlash, the Cabinet has ordered an immediate overhaul of dress code rules at police stations to prevent anyone from being turned away while trying to file a report.

The move follows an incident where a woman was denied entry to the Jasin District Police Headquarters yesterday for wearing a skirt deemed too short, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

According to Malaysiakini, government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim views access to police services as “non-negotiable.”

“From the prime minister’s perspective, when it comes to security issues, there should not be any situation that prevents people from lodging a police report,” Fahmi said during a press conference in Parliament today.

He announced that the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, will review and revise a 2020 circular on attire for government premises.

“Therefore, essential frontline services, especially health and security agencies, will be exempted under the circular. This includes police stations,” Fahmi, who is also communications minister, explained.

He added that the chief secretary’s office would examine the matter in detail and that a new statement and updated directive could be expected “not too long from now.”

The decision marks a swift reversal from the stance highlighted just a day earlier by Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, who had reminded the public to adhere to the official dress code when visiting police counters, citing the 2020 circular.

He had noted exceptions would apply only in emergencies.