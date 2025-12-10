JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 10 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, said that there were certain individuals within Fifa (International Federation of Football Associations) that are preventing the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) from bringing the issue of doctored documents of the seven national players to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner claimed that he was made to understand that FAM’s honorary president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin was pressured by certain parties in Fifa to not bring the case to a higher international body such as CAS.

Tunku Ismail, who is popularly known as TMJ (the Malay initials for the Johor Crown Prince), said such a move by the unnamed individual was bizarre as it will not only disrupt effort’s to seek justice, but it also has an impact in the interests of national football.

“This individual doesn’t want us to go to CAS as he himself told the former president (Hamidin) if possible do not to go to CAS.

“I don’t know if (the individual) is afraid if FAM goes to CAS? You can ask Hamidin himself on this as there was also a threat that if we take it to CAS, we can be suspended or worst things may happen,” he said in a question and answer session with fans at the Vamos Coffee Roastery here that was broadcasted live on Facebook.

Tunku Ismail also made it clear that the individual in question was suggesting this to Hamidin in such a capacity due to his position in Fifa where he can’t say it openly.

He said that there was pressure in trying to prevent FAM from continuing to bring the issue to CAS, despite it involving the dignity of the national squad.

Tunku Ismail said the issue involving the seven mixed-race Harimau Malaya players cannot be taken lightly because it affects the interests and future of Malaysian football on the international stage.

“We will go (to CAS). Whether we win or lose it isn’t certain yet,” he said.

Tunku Ismail said this latest development regarding Harimau Malaya is basically what happened that many people don’t know.

“So, this is basically the story. What do I care, I will just reveal it. I’m sorry Tan Sri (Hamidin),” he said.

Earlier, the 41-year-old prince had invited a group of fans for the session where he shared his views on football in general, especially those related to local football.

It was reported yesterday that CAS has confirmed that they have accepted FAM’s appeal against Fifa that was filed. Both parties are currently exchanging written documents in accordance with CAS procedural rules.

Previously, the Fifa Appeals Committee had rejected the appeal submitted by FAM and seven legacy players after examining the evidence in the proceedings related to the alleged falsified player documents.

The seven players involved are identified as: Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

In the written decision issued, Fifa stressed that the case was a serious breach under Article 22 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC), thus upholding all the previously imposed sanctions.

The punishment against FAM, which is a fine of CHF350,000 (RM1.9 million), is fully upheld, while the seven players involved also upheld their respective punishments including a fine of CHF2,000 (RM10,000) and a 12-month suspension from all football activities.