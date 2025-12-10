KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The government has announced a reduction in retail fuel prices for RON97, RON95 and diesel by 2 sen per litre for the week of December 11 to December 17.

The Ministry of Finance said the adjustment was made in line with changes in global oil market prices and the weekly Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government has decided to reduce the retail price of RON97 by 2 sen to RM3.27 per litre, unsubsidised RON95 by 2 sen to RM2.64 per litre, and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia by 2 sen to RM3.06 per litre for the period from December 11, 2025 to December 17, 2025,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry outlined the following retail fuel prices for the period:

RON97: RM3.27 per litre (down 2 sen)

RON95 unsubsidised: RM2.64 per litre (down 2 sen)

RON95 subsidised under BUDI95: RM1.99 per litre (unchanged)

Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia: RM3.06 per litre (down 2 sen)

Diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan: RM2.15 per litre (unchanged)

It said the government will continue to monitor global crude oil price movements and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare of the people.