KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) and main contractor Setia Utama LRT3 Sdn Bhd (SULRT3) have confirmed that the Shah Alam LRT line is now in the Testing and Commissioning (T&C) phase, moving closer to operational readiness.

In a statement, it said the current phase includes trial runs, fault-free runs (FFR) and trial operations, all of which must be completed before technical documents can be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for the operator’s licence.

At present, the project is in the FFR stage, which integrates key systems such as signalling, communication, rolling stock (LRV) and control systems.

Since the FFR began on August 26, 2025, 33 technical issues have been identified, including software errors and system disruptions affecting train stopping accuracy, automated travel to the next station, and programmed speed adherence.

Corrective actions and software improvements are ongoing to ensure system stability, precision and reliability, with all issues required to be resolved before progressing to trial operations.

For the main “Golden Train”, the FFR requires 4,000km of uninterrupted running without failures.

Other trains in the same group must complete 3,000km, while the remaining trains are required to finish 2,500 km before receiving operational approval.

To date, 11 FFR attempts have been conducted, but the target distances have yet to be achieved due to technical issues.

Prasarana stressed that safety, reliability and system stability remain uncompromised, in line with APAD’s strict standards, and that only once all systems reach optimal performance will the line be considered ready for public operations.

Operational readiness is also being strengthened through over 800 trained staff, with Rapid Rail conducting on-the-job training to familiarise front-line staff with crowd management and station operations.

An emergency response drill on November 12, 2025, tested crisis procedures and coordination between station staff and rescue agencies.

All technical repairs and improvements are being prioritised to ensure the Shah Alam LRT line is fully prepared, stable and safe before it opens to the public.