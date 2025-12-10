KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Police are tracking down two vehicles accused of blocking an ambulance on the Kesas Highway heading towards Klang on Monday.

Subang Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said a police report was lodged at 11.23am following a viral video of the incident uploaded by TikTok user “azmanroy@85”.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred yesterday at KM36.3 of the highway.

“The ambulance had its siren on and was on its way to Hospital Sentosa Klang to pick up a patient suffering from a high fever. However, two vehicles in the far-right lane refused to give way,” he said in a statement today.

He said the ambulance driver was unable to identify the registration numbers of the vehicles involved.

“The case is being investigated under Rule 9(2) LN 166/59. Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Investigating Officer from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters, Inspector Mohd Azizul Hakim Roslan, at 011-28914495.

The identity of informants will be kept confidential,” he said.