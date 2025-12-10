KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Two men were injured, believed to have been shot, while in a car on Jalan Rasah heading towards the Port Dickson Toll Plaza, early this morning.

The incident, captured by a member of the public, showed a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a white Perodua Myvi, according to a report published in BuletinTV3.

Several bloodstains and splatters were visible on the exterior of the car and on the passenger seat.

Seremban District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azahar Abdul Rahim, confirmed the incident and said both victims were rushed to hospital for treatment.

MORE TO COME