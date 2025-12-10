KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad has promised to return to Malaysia to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation into the MEX II Highway project.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Adam had conveyed his commitment through his lawyers, assuring that he would cooperate with investigators, according to the New Straits Times.

“He has promised to return in the near future. His statement is required purely as a witness to assist the investigation,” Azam told reporters at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Puncak Alam Campus, where he launched MACC–UiTM Inspira 2025: Hari Integriti dan Kepimpinan.

Azam added that Adam is currently in the United Kingdom and is expected to come back later this month.

He said Adam’s lawyer from the firm of Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah had submitted a letter guaranteeing his cooperation with MACC.

“I don’t recall the exact date, but he will come forward to give his statement soon,” Azam said.

Azam noted that Adam is one of 29 individuals listed as witnesses in the probe.

Azam confirmed no sukuk funds were linked to Adam’s accounts, explaining the funds had gone into accounts of suspects facing earlier charges.

Adam was acquitted in August of 12 corruption and money laundering charges linked to the Jana Wibawa initiative.

The Attorney General’s Chambers accepted his representation and confirmed that he had paid a RM4.1 million compound under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.