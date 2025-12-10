KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Suhakam has expressed grave concern over a recent enforcement raid at a wellness centre that saw several individuals, including public officers, arrested.

The commission said enforcement must align with constitutional safeguards, due process and respect for human dignity.

In a statement today, Suhakam noted reports that arrests were made “without the presence or identification of victims”.

It highlighted the Kuala Lumpur police chief’s statement that there was no evidence to pursue investigations under Sections 377 or 372 of the Penal Code.

The commission questioned the basis for “hasty mass arrests” in the absence of identifiable victims or evidence.

It also raised concern over delays in releasing the detainees despite a magistrate’s refusal to grant remand.

Suhakam said any delay after a court’s refusal of remand “raises serious questions about compliance with judicial directions”.

It stressed that disciplinary processes for public officers must strictly follow the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Officers, it said, must be clearly informed of allegations and given a meaningful chance to respond as required under Article 135(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Suhakam also voiced concern over reports of personal identities of those involved being exposed.

It urged authorities to protect privacy until facts are established and investigations concluded.

The commission said safeguarding due process was essential to maintaining public confidence in enforcement and disciplinary institutions.