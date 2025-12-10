KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said calls to abolish preventive laws such as the Internal Security Act 1960 (ISA) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) should be rejected.

He stressed that human rights must be balanced with the need to maintain national peace and security, according to a report published in BuletinTV3 today.

“Do not become so focused on human rights that national security is sidelined. Do not regret it after large-scale terrorist attacks, as has happened in neighbouring countries and internationally.

“The terrorist attacks that were successfully foiled by the Special Branch happened because Malaysia had the ISA at the time. Regret is of no use after attacks occur and innocent lives are lost,” he wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

Ayob Khan marked the 24th anniversary of a major operation by the Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch against the Jemaah Islamiah (JI) group on December 9, 2001.

The operation uncovered a militant network linked to Al-Qaeda that had planned attacks in South-east Asia, including Malaysia.

He said the Special Branch had been monitoring JI activities since the early 2000s, including individuals such as Abu Zulfa and Riduan Hisamudin @ Hambali, who were involved with Al-Qaeda.

The operation successfully thwarted several planned attacks in Malaysia, including strikes on Singapore’s Woodland Immigration Centre, Bukit Aman police headquarters, entertainment centres in the Klang Valley, and foreign embassies.

He emphasised that preventive laws have proven effective in countering terrorist threats.

Countries including Singapore, Brunei, the United States, Indonesia, India and Australia also maintain similar legislation.

“Malaysia is fortunate to have Special Branch officers and personnel who serve with full dedication. Their success has earned international recognition,” he added.