KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has issued another forfeiture notice involving properties linked to the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, his family’s legal representatives said today.

In a statement reported by The Edge, Messrs Zharif Nizamuddin said the latest notice, like earlier applications, does not outline any alleged offences other than stating that it relates to an investigation under Section 36.

The firm said the family has faced MACC scrutiny since February 2023, and that repeated requests for clarification on the actions taken against them have gone unanswered.

“This continued failure to provide an explanation amounts to an abuse of power and raises serious concerns about compliance with the rule of law,” it said, adding that the agency must act within legal boundaries and “must not continue to oppress our clients”.

The statement did not specify which properties were named in the new notice or their value.

This development follows previous action involving Daim’s family, including the seizure of Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur as part of a money-laundering probe.

The skyscraper, owned by Daim and his widow Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, is estimated to be worth between RM1 billion and RM1.5 billion.

In November, the High Court granted Na’imah and Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd leave to challenge a second seizure notice, after arguments were raised claiming the notice had been issued “in bad faith” to prolong investigations.

The legal team said the family intends to continue pursuing its rights in court to ensure due process is respected and the protections available under the law are upheld.

“Our clients hope they will no longer be unfairly targeted by enforcement agencies abusing their powers whenever issues involving the government arise,” the statement said.

The MACC previously announced in July 2025 that it was moving to confiscate assets worth over RM3 billion across 11 countries, said to be connected to Daim’s family and associates, following joint work with authorities in the United Kingdom.

The agency also stated in November 2024 that investigations involving Daim, his wife and their family would continue, despite the criminal charge for failing to declare assets being withdrawn after his death.

Daim, who served twice as finance minister, died in November 2024.

He had previously denied any wrongdoing, saying the investigations into his wealth launched in 2023 were politically motivated.