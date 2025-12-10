KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed concern over the practice of certain states amplifying state rights, saying there must be an awareness of the broader national interest.

The Sultan of Selangor said the principles of state sovereignty and local self-governance were fundamental for any state, but “they must not go overboard.”

“It is essential that states exercise their rights with an awareness of the broader national interest.

“The strength of the nation depends not only on the autonomy of its individual states but also on the cohesion and stability of the union as a whole,” His Royal Highness said.

The Ruler, however, declined to name the states when asked by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, during an interview conducted in conjunction with his 80th birthday.

His Royal Highness said his ancestors had formally ceded Kuala Lumpur to the Federal Government in nineteen seventy-four, making it Malaysia’s first Federal Territory, “and Selangor had to move its capital to Shah Alam.”

“Then, in nineteen ninety-five, Selangor had to hand over Putrajaya to the Federal Government through an agreement, although it only took effect in two thousand one,” he added.

Sultan Sharafuddin said both the old and current Istana Negara were originally part of Selangor, with the old mansion, known as Istana Selangor, being handed over to the Federal Government upon Malaysia’s independence and converted into the first Istana Negara.

The land on which the current Istana Negara stands, covering nearly 250 acres (over 101 hectares), also originally belonged to Selangor, the Ruler added.

“Yes, we all understand that state pride is important but we must not forget that we all belong to one big Malaysian family. Sacrifices must be made for national interests.

“The interests of Malaysia must always come first. There is no point shouting about state rights and identity if the country suffers in the long run.

“My father sacrificed by giving parts of Selangor, namely Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, to the Federal Government for the development of the nation. So when sentiments of regionalism arise, it is profoundly disheartening,” His Royal Highness said.

His Royal Highness said his late father, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, put a stop to a plan by certain groups who wanted to organise a ‘Malam Anak-Anak Selangor’ when Kuala Lumpur was ceded to the Federal Government.

“Selangor has always been a progressive state because of our openness. It is the home not just of people born in Selangor but also of those from other states who have made Selangor their home.

“As a result, Selangor has benefited from these talented and skilled people who have migrated to the state,” Sultan Sharafuddin said, adding that Selangor has also not imposed “restrictive laws on land ownership for people not born in Selangor or non-Muslims except in Malay reserve land.’’

His Royal Highness also said that there was nothing in the State Constitution to forbid anyone not born in Selangor from becoming a Menteri Besar.

When states push their authority to extremes, it will jeopardise collective national interests and security or weaken the shared economic and social framework, the Ruler added.

Sultan Sharafuddin called for a healthy balance that takes into account state rights and local needs, while considering how their decisions could affect neighbouring states and the nation’s long-term well-being.

“Let’s have a sense of shared responsibility with a common purpose that enables the country to thrive,” His Royal Highness said, pointing out that Selangor has been the largest contributor to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the past decade.

Sultan Sharafuddin said Selangor’s GDP growth rate has been consistently above the country’s, “although we don’t produce oil,” and that its two thousand twenty-four GDP per capita income of RM65,907 was above the World Bank’s high-income threshold of US$13,845 (RM56,971). — Bernama